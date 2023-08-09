Riyadh is seeking concessions from Israel that would help promote the creation of a Palestinian state, the report cites U.S. officials as saying

Saudi Arabia has reportedly agreed to the "broad contours" of a deal with the United States to recognize Israel in exchange for concessions to the Palestinians, U.S. security guarantees, and civilian nuclear help, a Wednesday report cited American officials as saying.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials are cautiously optimistic that within the next year, they can work out the finer details of what would be "the most momentous Middle East peace deal in a generation." However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) reportedly said he is not in a rush to finish the deal due to the current makeup of Israel's "hard-line" government.

The reported deal came after MBS met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan last month in Jeddah. It also came days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was optimistic about deepening ties between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom, acknowledging that in order to reach a peace deal, Israel would have to give “some” concessions.

Shortly after the report surfaced, the Pentagon said the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to a strong defense partnership with Saudi Arabia during a phone call between top Saudi and U.S. defense officials.

Negotiators are now reportedly discussing Riyadh's requests that the U.S. help them develop a civilian nuclear program and offer ironclad security guarantees. Saudi Arabia – which recently restored ties with Israel's arch-rival Iran – is also seeking significant concessions from Israel that would help promote the creation of a Palestinian state. In return, the U.S. is pressing the kingdom to distance itself economically and militarily from China, WSJ noted.

“There’s a work plan to explore the elements of what this would be and test the boundaries of what’s possible,” said one senior U.S. official.

U.S. President Joe Biden has tried to winnow his military's presence in the Middle East and weave together a regional security alliance capable of countering threats from Iran with limited backing from Washington. Details of a deal, however, are expected to face scrutiny in Congress, where many lawmakers are against making concessions to MBS over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.