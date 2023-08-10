Israel-Lebanon border tensions to move to halls of United Nations

High-ranking figures from Israel's foreign ministry and its armed forces intend to engage in talks with UN officials and ambassadors of the UN Security Council

A delegation of senior Israeli officials will depart to the United States in the coming days to hold meetings at the United Nations headquarters regarding the current escalating tension along the country's northern border with Lebanon, Israeli public broadcaster Kann reported on Thursday.

As per the report, high-ranking figures from Israel's foreign ministry and its armed forces intend to engage in talks with United Nations officials and ambassadors of UN Security Council members.

Their objective is to exert influence on the extension of the UNIFIL mandate, which is set to conclude by the month's end.

Simultaneously, a delegation from Lebanon, led by their Foreign Minister, is scheduled to visit New York. This visit comes ahead of the forthcoming deliberations regarding the renewal of the UN force's mandate responsible for the region.

The discussions by both delegations is set to occur amidst border tensions and the ongoing matter involving the Hezbollah tents erected on the Israeli side of the 'Blue Line' that divides the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The Blue Line is the withdrawal demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, published by the United Nations in 2000, after a war between the two countries. UNIFL are stationed as a peacekeeper force, in order to supervise the situation.

Tensions along the Blue Line have escalated in recent months, highlighted by the presence of the Hezbollah makeshift tents and the firing of anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards an IDF patrol until on the Israeli side of the border.

Amid the escalation, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday that Israel "will not hesitate to use all our power" against the Lebanese terrorist movement.

Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) touring Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

"I warn Hezbollah, Nasrallah - not to make a mistake. You have made mistakes in the past, you have paid very heavy prices. If, God forbid, an escalation or conflict develops here, we will return Lebanon to the Stone Age. We will not hesitate to use all our power, and wear down every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if we have to," Gallant said, while touring Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

In contrast to Gallant's tour of the border, the Lebanese Army led a field tour on Tuesday for representatives of UN Security Council (UNSC) members along the Blue Line border between Lebanon and Israel.

Mounir Shehadeh, a Lebanese government coordinator with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), presented the disputed border area, as well as alleged Israeli violations, particularly near the Naqoura bay.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari Children ride their bicycles past a poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the Lebanese-Israeli border village of Marwaheen, southern Lebanon.

The international group stopped at each of the 13 border points in dispute, particularly the Shebaa Farms, the town of Ghajar, and a barbed wire fence erected by the Israeli army. Lebanon alleged each of the points are Lebanese territories occupied by Israel.

Lebanon reportedly intends to ask the UNSC to limit the freedom of its forces movement in the country's south, pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar cited a military source. In addition, the Lebanese hope the international agency would reject any other amendments to the mission and overturn amendments added last year.