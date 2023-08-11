Lapid opposed to any agreement allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its soil

Opposition leader says Saudi enrichment of uranium would jeopardize Israel's security

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that he would oppose any normalization deal that would allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its own soil.

Lapid, who made his views known during a meeting with a Democratic congressional delegation currently visiting Israel, warned that Saudi enrichment of uranium would jeopardize Israel's security.

The statement makes him the first Israeli leader to publicly oppose the Saudi request, which has raised serious concerns within Israel's defense establishment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far remained silent on the issue.

Lapid's remarks, which were reported on Channel 13 on Thursday evening, could influence the debate within the Democratic Party over Saudi Arabia's demands in the negotiations for an agreement with the United States and Israel. Riyadh is asking for U.S. support for a civilian nuclear program, as well as access to advanced weapons that no other country in the Middle East has, except Israel.

Lapid said in an interview with Channel 12 television : "There is no problem with civilian nuclear energy - there are countries in the Middle East that have it. What 'they don't have is enrichment on their soil."

Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden to Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He added that "enrichment cannot take place on Saudi territory - it would harm national security and the security of Israel. Imagine what Netanyahu would say if I signed such an agreement?"

Netanyahu's Likud Party reacted to the statement on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached four historic peace agreements which have only strengthened Israel's security and position, and will continue to do so. It would be better if Yair Lapid , which ceded Israeli gas reserves to Hezbollah, is not lecturing Prime Minister Netanyahu on protecting Israel's security and vital interests in a peace deal."