Biden to invite Netanyahu to visit White House next month - report

US. President Joe Biden will invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the White House next month, according to a report by Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth.

The visit to Washington D.C. would mark Netanyahu's first since taking office for his third term as Prime Minister in 2022.

The reported visit would also come amid tensions over the future of Iran's nuclear activities, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the civilian program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes any nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu and Biden have also been at odds in recent months over Israel's governing coalition's attempts to reform the country's judiciary, which has led to mass protests across the Jewish country.

The customary invite by American presidents to newly inaugurated Israeli leaders has been notably absent since last winter.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and former US Vice-President Joe Biden speak in front of media in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2016.

"Israeli leaders have a long tradition of visiting Washington. President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have known each other for a long, long time. I expect the prime minister will visit at some point,"White House national security spokesman John Kirby said told reporters in May.

Netanyahu's visit to the American capital would also coincide with a push by the Biden Administration to push through a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

