Israeli FM says won't allow opening of Saudi consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israel's Foreign Minister reiterated that the Palestinian question is not the main subject of normalization negotiations between Jerusalem and Riyadh

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an interview on Sunday with Radio 103FM that the Jewish state would not allow the opening of a Saudi diplomatic mission to the Palestinian Authority.

The decision comes following Saudi Arabia's announcement of its first non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and non-resident consul general to Jerusalem.

"They don't need to ask our permission. They haven't consulted with us and they don't need to. But we will not authorize the opening of any diplomatic mission whatsoever," said Cohen.

The minister said the decision was prompted by progress in normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. "The Saudis want to let the Palestinians know that they haven't forgotten them. But we don't allow countries to open consulates. It's incompatible with our position."

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Israel.

"The Palestinian question is not the main topic of discussion. Under the leadership of the Likud [party] and [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, we have concluded the previous peace agreements, and we have proven that the Palestinians are not an obstacle to peace. This is not what will prevent an agreement," Cohen said.

"Agreements can be reached, it's complex but achievable. What counts in the end are interests. Saudi Arabia's interests are no less important than those of Israel. We have a window of opportunity of 9 to 12 months, because after this period, the United States will be immersed in the election campaign," the minister added, saying that the timeline hinted at by U.S. officials seemed "reasonable."