Israeli FM embarks on diplomatic visit to Paraguay and Uruguay

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is set to depart today for a diplomatic visit to the countries of Paraguay and Uruguay.

Cohen's South American journey begins on Monday evening, as he travels to Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay.

His primary engagement in the land-locked nation will be the inauguration ceremony of Paraguay's incoming president, Santiago Penia.

The new Paraguay president has said he’ll move Paraguay’s embassy back to Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish state. Paraguay had followed the U.S. in opening a new embassy in Jerusalem for short time in 2018, but the country changed its stance after the Paraguayan election that year.

The event is anticipated to be attended by dignitaries from around the globe, including the presence of the King of Spain, as well as the presidents of Brazil and Argentina.

AP Photo/Jorge Saenz Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Pena in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Cohen's participation in the inauguration ceremony is set to reflect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government desire to create new partnerships and collaborations on matters of mutual interest with Latin American nations.

Throughout his stay, the minister is scheduled to conduct meetings with key figures from the Paraguayan government, including President Penia and the country's foreign minister. These discussions are poised to touch upon a spectrum of topics, ranging from bilateral trade and economic cooperation to shared regional security concerns.

AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Following his visit to Paraguay, Cohen will head to Uruguay. The visit to Uruguay will be used by Cohen and the delegation to further enhance the diplomatic relationship between Israel and Uruguay.

As part of his itinerary, Cohen is anticipated to hold discussions with the Uruguayan President.

The visit marks Cohen's inaugural journey to Latin America since assuming office. Furthermore, the visit will be the first by an Israeli foreign minister to the continent in over a decade.