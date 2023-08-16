Cohen also raised the importance of fighting Iranian attempts to expand in Latin America and the need to act immediately against Iran's nuclear ambitions

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Uruguay would open a new diplomatic office in Jerusalem, after meeting the Latin American country’s President and the Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

"We continue to strengthen the international status of Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” Cohen said in a press statement.

“When I took up my position at the beginning of the year, I set a goal to double the number of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem and this week we are taking two important steps to achieve the goal,” the Israeli foreign minister said.

The new diplomatic office would be tasked with promoting cooperation in the field of innovation, and comes after Paraguay announced it will move its embassy back to Jerusalem.

“Uruguay is one of Israel's most important friends in Latin America, and the president's decision to open an innovation office in Jerusalem will promote the relations between the countries and the economic and trade relations between us,” Cohen added.

Courtesy of Israeli Foreign Ministry Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña

The meeting with Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou was carried out on the sidelines of inauguration events in Paraguay's capital Asuncion, where Cohen had also met with the country’s newly elected leader Santiago Peña. The Israeli foreign minister invited both heads of state to visit Israel.

The Israeli foreign minister then continued the discussions with his Uruguayan counterpart Francisco Bustill in Montevideo. Cohen brought up the importance of the fight against Iranian attempts to expand their activities on the Latin American continent, and the need to act immediately to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capability.