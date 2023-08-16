U.S. Army chief to visit Israel amid IDF readiness concerns

American General Mark Milley will visit the Jewish state to assess damage to Israeli army readiness following protests by Israeli army reservists

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, will visit Israel next week to meet Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Army Chief Herzi Halevi, Walla reported on Wednesday.

The media outlet reported that the visit will enable the Biden administration to assess the extent of the damage caused to IDF readiness by the refusal of some volunteer reservists to perform their duties in protest against judicial reform.

Many reservists have stopped reporting for duty or training after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government passed a law limiting the ability of the Supreme Court to review and overturn the government's actions

Senior Israeli military leaders, including Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, have warned of a gradual degradation in the IDF's readiness for war amid the protests.

Sivan Shachor/GPO Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Army Chief Mark Milley

It is not yet known whether Milley will meet with Netanyahu. The Pentagon declined to comment on the reported visit.

Israeli sources told Walla that the trip was also a farewell visit for Milley, who is due to leave his post in October. He had been scheduled to visit in June, but cancelled at the last minute due to Wagner's rebellion in Russia.