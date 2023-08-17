New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit Israel next week

Adam is the mayor for the five boroughs that encompass New York City, which is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to visit Israel next week, his office announced on Thursday.

The Democratic mayor is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday and return to New York on Thursday of the same week.

Adams will meet with Israeli leaders and local officials, as well as scheduled meeting with organizations who help fight antisemitism in New York and other cities in the diaspora.

Adam is the mayor for the five boroughs that encompass New York City, which is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel.

New York has been the site of many violent antisemitic attacks amid a rising trend of antisemitism in the United States over the past decade.

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP People participate in a Jewish solidarity march across the Brooklyn Bridge on January 5, 2020 in New York City, in response to a rise in anti-Semitic crimes.

Despite not being mentioned in the official announcement by his office, Adams is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Jerusalem.

His office says that his trip to the Jewish state is being sponsored by the UJA-Federation of New York.