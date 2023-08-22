NYC Mayor Adams calls for 'worshipers to become practitioners' in first Israel trip

The U.S. official met with Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders, saying 'what we learn in our churches, synagogues and mosques cannot remain' there

New York City Mayor Eric Adams began a three-day visit to Israel on Monday, his first trip to the Jewish state since taking the helm of the American megalopolis. His trip started in Jerusalem, where he met his counterpart Moshe Lion and visited the Mahane Yehuda market.

Adams had also visited the Jerusalem Arts Campus for an event organized by UJA-Federation of New York and the Combat Antisemitism Movement, where he met with Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious leaders.

"We are now at a moment that I believe we have to transcend our desire and our faith to move from being worshipers to practitioners," Adams said at the interfaith event.

"What we learn in our churches, synagogues and mosques cannot remain in the sterilized environment of our places of faith. We cannot be a world with so much faith, and witness so much devastation. We must live in accord with our convictions and with who we are,” the NYC mayor added.

Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO, Sacha Roytman Dratwa, praised "Eric Adams' dedicated commitment to fighting anti-Semitism and religious bigotry in all its forms,” pointing out that he was highlighted at the recent Mayors Against Anti-Semitism Summit in Athens, Greece, particularly “for his proactive leadership in securing and preserving Jewish life in New York.”

On his second day in Israel, Adams was scheduled to meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. The NYC mayor will also hold talks with leaders of the protest movement against judicial reform, before visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and the Western Wall.