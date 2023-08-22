NYC Mayor Eric Adams meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem

The two men attended an Aleph Farms food and innovation exhibition 'FoodTee,' dedicated to the purity of alternative proteins

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with New York Mayor Eric Adams at his Jerusalem office on Tuesday.

The two men discussed the "unlimited possibilities for cooperation" between New York City and the State of Israel, in the fields of technology, innovation and tourism.

The mayor expressed his appreciation and love for the Jewish state to the Prime Minister. "You are a great friend of Israel. You live in a city that is the intellectual, cultural and financial center of the world," said Netanyahu.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Mayor attended an Aleph Farms exhibition on food and innovation "FoodTee", dedicated to the purity of alternative proteins. Israel is one of the world's leading countries in the field of alternative proteins, and second only to the USA in terms of private investment in this sector.

At the exhibition, the Prime Minister and the Mayor observed innovative food technologies from Israeli startups, with the aim of promoting fruitful cooperation between Israel and the USA. The Prime Minister and Mayor tasted a variety of food products, including cultured steak, vegan honey and plant-based kebabs and burgers.

Earlier in the day, Adams took time out of his scheduled meetings to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

Asked by i24NEWS about the impact of judicial reform on Israeli start-ups in the US, Adams replied that "no major impact has been felt".

"In the city, we continue to receive a large number of startups that come to New York. There's a good relationship between investors. Again, I think the Israelis will find a solution to this problem. I think they've solved major problems in the past, and this is just one of many examples in the life of this great country," he stressed.