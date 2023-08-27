Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers meet in historic breakthrough

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush convened in Rome, marking the first-ever encounter between the FMs of the two nations

In a historic breakthrough, the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya engaged in a groundbreaking meeting aimed at exploring potential cooperation and forging relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush convened in Rome, marking the first-ever encounter between the foreign ministers of the two nations. The meeting was hosted by the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Taiani.

Cohen emphasized the importance of this unprecedented step, referring to it as the "first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya."

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

"The historic meeting with the Foreign Minister of Libya, Najla Mangoush, is the first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya. The size and strategic location of Libya give ties with it enormous importance and enormous potential for the State of Israel," Cohen said in a press release.

"We are working with a series of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia with the aim of expanding the circle of peace and normalization of Israel."

The Israeli minister acknowledged the strategic significance of Libya's size and location, underscoring the immense potential for collaboration between the two nations. Cohen's discussions with Mangoush included exploring possibilities for mutual benefits and preserving the heritage of Libyan Jewry, which encompasses the restoration of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries within Libya.

AP Photo/Gaia Anderson A revolutionary forces commander, Wajdi Badri, right, stands next to a pre-Gadhafi flag as he celebrates the new take over of the western main square in Sirte, Libya.

The conversation between the ministers also delved into the historical ties binding Israel and Libya and their shared interest in cooperation, including the potential areas of humanitarian initiatives, agriculture, and water management.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, who is from Wales but returned to Benghazi, Libya, at a young age, represents the consensus government in Libya. Her role as the Foreign Minister makes her the first woman to hold the position in the country. Mangoush is an advocate for conflict resolution and has been active in Libyan politics since the aftermath of President Gaddafi's ousting in 2011.

Against the backdrop of Libya's complex political landscape, divided between its eastern and western regions, the meeting is seen as a significant stride towards diplomacy for Jerusalem.