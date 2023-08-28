Israel’s Cohen criticized over handling meeting with Libyan FM

Sources say countries that don't have diplomatic relations with Israel will be even more wary of conducting talks if it 'doesn’t know how to keep it quiet'

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Eli Cohen on Monday was subjected to harsh criticism for his handling of last week’s meeting with Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, which sparked protests in Libya and led to her suspension.

According to Tripoli, the meeting in Italy, which Cohen hailed as the “first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya,” was unofficial and didn’t reflect the government’s position. However, Israeli diplomatic officials said on Monday that Libyan leadership knew that the meeting would be publicized, according to Kan.

In the meantime, sources familiar with the sensitive relations between Israel and countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations said that these contacts are usually kept secret, adding that there is fear for the life of the Libyan foreign minister, who had reportedly fled to Turkey.

According to Mako, senior government officials also condemned the minister's decision to publish information about the meeting saying that Cohen caused serious political damage to Israel, which will “deter leaders in the Arab world from approaching us.”

Prof. Uzi Rabi, Director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East Studies at the Tel Aviv University, told i24NEWS that although it was not the first meeting between Libyan and Israeli officials "these things must be conducted under the radar."

"Libya, after the Arab Spring, has become a state where some statesmen have met Israelis here and there - it's a big country in Africa, highly rich in potential oil and influence. But it's farfetched to think that Libya can also be part and parcel of this normalization spirit," Prof. Rabi said.

"This is a state that has been torn apart by two bloody civil wars. So if this kind of meeting is being published, the opposition is capitalizing on this, and this is exactly what we are seeing in the photos," he added, noting, however, that "Israel would be wise to continue these things but keep them below the radar."

Those criticizing Cohen also underlined the “enormous personal damage he caused to the Libyan minister.” The same sentiment was shared by Israel’s former foreign minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

“The incident with the Libyan foreign minister is amateurish, irresponsible, and a serious failure of judgment. It's a morning of national disgrace and risking human life for a headline,” Lapid wrote on social media.

Another opposition figure, former defense minister Benny Gantz, also criticized Cohen for irresponsible handling of a “sensitive and serious matter.”

“When you do everything for PR and headlines, with zero responsibility and forward thinking - this is what happens in foreign relations or security, economy or education. The Netanyahu government is a negligent and failed government that must end its days,” Gantz stated.

While protests raging in Libya over the meeting make headlines of world media, even sources within the foreign ministry criticized Cohen, saying that countries that do not have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state will be even more wary of conducting talks if Israel "doesn’t know how to keep it quiet."