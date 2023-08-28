Netanyahu thanks Swedish lawmakers, hinting at embassy move to Jerusalem

'Our partnership could yield great results in many, many areas. And I think this is an important beginning' says the Israeli prime minister in regards to Sweden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met a delegation of Swedish lawmakers at his office in Jerusalem on Monday, thanking them for a “change” in Sweden’s policy toward Israel.

“I want to thank you for your great support and consistent support for Israel,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister said the group discussed moving the Swedish embassy to Jerusalem, for which he thanked them for their support, as well as for their effort to fight antisemitism.

Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) shakes hands with a Swedish lawmaker from its delegation in Jerusalem, Israel.

“I am glad to see there's a change in Swedish policy. I think it's long overdue, not only for the sake of Israel-Swedish relations, but also for Sweden,” Netanyahu stated.

“Our partnership could yield great results in many, many areas. And I think this is an important beginning,” he added. “So thank you and welcome."

The Swedish delegation and several Israeli officials accompanying Netanyahu, including National Security Council director, also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence and the vehicle industry.

Back in May, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen declared “a new era” in ties between Israel and Sweden, after making a top level visit to the Scandinavian country for the first time in 20 years, highlighting the importance of its current presidency of the European Union.

Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch also insisted on greeting Cohen, herself saying that “a new chapter is being written in the history of the relationship between our countries.”

“Despite all attempts to delegitimize the Jewish state, it has always been a democracy. Despite all the challenges, Israel remains a ray of hope in a dark world,” Busch wrote in a social media post.