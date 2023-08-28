Cohen's publicizing of his meeting with Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, which sparked protests in Libya, also led to her suspension

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen on Monday evening staunchly defended the recent publication of his clandestine meeting with Libya's Foreign Minister, Najala Mangoush.

In response to the raised eyebrows and political backlash following the disclosure, Cohen asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employs both overt and covert channels to bolster Israel's global relationships.

Cohen emphasized that the ministry's notable accomplishments over the past year are a testament to the effectiveness of such discreet preparatory actions and covert maneuvers.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs works regularly through overt and covert channels, and in a variety of covert ways to strengthen Israel's connections in the world, " Cohen said.

"The ministry's many achievements in the past year, including the opening of Oman's skies to flights, a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates, 2 new embassies of Muslim countries, 3 embassies that will move to Jerusalem, and more, would not have matured without discreet preparatory actions and leading secret moves through many channels."

According to Tripoli, the meeting in Italy, which Cohen hailed as the “first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya,” was unofficial and didn’t reflect the government’s position. However, Israeli diplomatic officials said on Monday that Libyan leadership knew that the meeting would be publicized, according to Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster.

According to Israeli news site Mako, senior government officials also condemned the minister's decision to publish information about the meeting, saying that Cohen caused serious political damage to Israel, which will “deter leaders in the Arab world from approaching us.”

Those criticizing Cohen also underlined the “enormous personal damage he caused to the Libyan minister.” The same sentiment was shared by Israel’s former foreign minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

“The incident with the Libyan foreign minister is amateurish, irresponsible, and a serious failure of judgment. It's a morning of national disgrace and risking human life for a headline,” he wrote on social media.

Another opposition figure, former defense minister Benny Gantz, also criticized Cohen for his irresponsible handling of a “sensitive and serious matter.”

Mossad officials have also leveled harsh criticism at the foreign minister after the diplomatic crisis with Libya, saying Cohen's clumsiness had permanently damaged relations with Tripoli and put human lives at risk.

"The minister's conduct has done enormous damage to the relationship that has been carefully forged over the past few years. There is no way to fix things," Mossad officials said Monday night on Channel 12. They also believe that other countries wishing to join the Abraham Accords could now express reluctance.

Criticism of Cohen's decision was not limited to Israel, as the United States also seemed discontent with the situation.

Sraya Diamant /Flash90 US President Joe Biden during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 13, 2022,

The Biden administration issued a strong protest to Israel after the disclosure of the meeting between Cohen and Mangoush, according to information obtained from senior U.S. and Israeli officials quoted by Walla.

Washington, which has been working for two years to promote Libya's accession to the Abraham Accords, believes that publication of the meeting seriously undermines its efforts, and that it could also dissuade other countries from drawing closer to Israel.

"It has cut off the channel of negotiations with Libya and made our efforts to promote normalization with other countries much more difficult," said one U.S. official.

The U.S. government also told Israel that its attitude was undermining Washington's attempts to resolve the political crisis in Libya, and that it was damaging U.S. security interests in the African country.