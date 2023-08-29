Netanyahu instructs ministers to coordinate secret meetings with him

According to the guidelines, any publication of a secret meeting will require the personal approval of Netanyahu

Following a scandal caused by the publication of a meeting between Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed all government ministries to coordinate covert political meetings with his office in advance.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen defended the publication of his clandestine meeting with his Libyan counterpart Najala Mangoush. In response to political backlash following the disclosure, Cohen asserted that the ministry employs both "overt and covert" channels to bolster Israel's global relationships.

the meeting, which was held last week in Italy, sparked protests in Libya and led to Mangoush's dismissal by the country's prime minister. According to reports, the minister fled to Turkey on a private plane.

Both Israeli and international politicians criticized Cohen for publicizing the meeting, saying it put the Libyan minister's life in danger and caused political damage to Israel. According to reports, senior officials are concerned that other countries wishing to establish relations with Israel or join the Abraham Accords could now express reluctance.