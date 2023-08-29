Israel approves extension of humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine

To finance the aid, the government has approved a 0.06 percent cut in the ministries' budgets, starting in 2023 fiscal year

The extension of Israeli humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine has been approved, in line with instructions given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sunday's cabinet meeting, his office reported in a statement.

To finance the aid, the government has approved a 0.06 percent cut in the ministries' budgets, starting in 2023 fiscal year.

The budget will enable the Ministry of Social Affairs and Welfare to continue operating the administration designed to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens who have fled the war, until the end of the year.

The aid also includes the extension of medical insurance coverage to include life-saving treatments. In the meantime, insurance coverage will be maintained from August 9, 2023, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the matter with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, who assured him that health insurance for Ukrainians in Israel would remain in place.

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, the Jewish state has denounced Russian aggression but has never been willing to help Ukraine militarily, much to the dismay of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For the time being, Israel prefers to provide humanitarian aid in order to preserve its relations with the Kremlin.