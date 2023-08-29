The 'leak' of this unprecedented meeting led to the dismissal of Libyan Minister Najla Mangoush and her exile to Istanbul.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was aware of the meeting between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart, two sources close to the Prime Minister confirmed to Channel 12.

On Monday, the head of government expressed his indignation at the revelation of this meeting by the head of Israeli diplomacy. According to the same sources, the government secretary and the National Security Council were also aware of the planned meeting.

The "leak" of this unprecedented meeting led to the dismissal of Libyan Minister Najla Mangoush and her exile to Istanbul. Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu's office issued a statement warning ministers that any secret meeting and its publication in the media would henceforth have to be coordinated and approved by Netanyahu.

In addition to the diplomatic storm that the revelation of the meeting caused, the Mossad was also "outraged" by Cohen's lack of discretion, believing that the resulting damage would be "difficult to repair."

Israeli Foreign Ministry Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libya's Foreign Minister Najala Almankous

"The minister's conduct has caused enormous damage to the relationships that have been quietly and carefully forged over the past few years. There is no way around it," Mossad officials told Channel 12.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied on Monday, without further explanation, that it had been behind a "leak" about the meeting, but U.S. officials fear that the whole affair could dissuade other Arab countries "from engaging in normalization efforts" with Israel, according to Barak Ravid, diplomatic analyst for the Israeli news website Walla.