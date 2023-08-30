Israeli President Herzog to embark on state visit to Slovakia and Austria

The visit comes as a guest of Zuzana Čaputová, the President of Slovakia, and Alexander Van der Bellen, the President of Austria.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to embark on a two-day state visit to Slovakia and Austria, commencing on Monday, 4 September, his office announced on Wednesday.

Herzog's office says the President will seek to foster not only the existing close relations and collaboration against terrorism and antisemitism but also to enhance multifaceted bilateral ties.

During the visit, Herzog is slated to engage in meetings with key governmental figures, including the heads of the two nations' governments. The itinerary also includes interactions with prominent representatives of Jewish communities, spotlighting the shared cultural and historical heritage.

Kicking off the itinerary in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, President Herzog will be officially welcomed by President Zuzana Čaputová in a state ceremony at the Grassalkovich Palace.

Subsequently, a bilateral diplomatic session will take place. The President will further convene a working meeting with Ľudovít Ódor, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, and hold discussions with other high-ranking officials.

The President will a visit the resting place of Rabbi Moses Schreiber, renowned as the Chatam Sofer.

Following the Slovak leg of the visit, Herzog will continue to Vienna, Austria's capital, where he will be honored as a guest by President Alexander Van der Bellen. The State Visit will commence with a guard of honor reception at the Hofburg Palace.

This segment of the trip will include discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and meetings with notable members of the Austrian Jewish community.

Culminating the trip will be an unveiling ceremony at the residence of Theodor Herzl, the pioneer of modern political Zionism.

The ceremony will feature prominent attendees, including Michael Ludwig, the Mayor of Vienna, and Karoline Edtstadler, Austria's Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution at the Federal Chancellery, in addition to the leadership of the World Zionist Organization.