Israeli Labor MK Gilad Kariv meets with Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah

Israeli Labor party MK Gilad Kariv engaged in a meeting with high-ranking officials from the Palestinian Authority and Fatah in Ramallah yesterday, Kariv confirmed to i24NEWS in an interview on Wednesday evening.

The discussions centered on increasing cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and the possibility of an Israeli normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

"The people I met today think that it is in their interest, the interest of the Palestinian Authority, to make sure they are not being left aside in this process," Kariv told i24NEWS.

In his interview on "The Rundown," Kariv added that he believes it's in Israel's interest to help make the Palestinian Authority stronger even without normalization.

"Regardless of a possible normalization with Saudi Arabia, this is a solid Israeli interest, to strengthen the Palestinian Authority. We need to do it regardless of our desire to expand the circles of the Abraham Accords agreement."

He added, "When the Palestinian Authority is weak, it means that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are getting stronger."

Kariv's talks in Ramallah also aimed to conceptualize an alternative vision to address what has been referred to as the situation of "creeping annexation." Palestinian officials expressed concerns about potential negative impacts resulting from Israel's right-wing coalition on the radicalization of Palestinian youth.

Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on May 25, 2021 at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Kariv, who heads the Knesset Caucus for the Advancement of the Two-State Solution and the Renewal of Diplomatic Negotiations, reportedly entered Ramallah with IDF authorization and was accompanied by Palestinian security forces throughout his time there.

Following the meeting, no official images have been released, as Palestinian officials present declined to be identified in photographs.