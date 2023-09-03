Israel’s PM Netanyahu heads to Cyprus for two-day visit

Netanyahu’s trip to Cyprus was originally planned for July 25 but was pushed back due to the cardiac surgery he underwent two days earlier

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Cyprus on Sunday to meet with the country’s President Nikos Christodouides.

Christodoulides will welcome Netanyahu at the presidential palace, where they will hold a private meeting. It will be followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries, according to local media.

The reports said that the two officials will discuss the developments in Cyprus-Israel bilateral relations, energy issues, regional developments, and EU-Israel relations. The meeting will be followed by the trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel. It is scheduled to take place on Monday in Nicosia and will be attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Netanyahu’s trip to Cyprus was originally planned for July 25 but was pushed back due to the cardiac surgery he underwent two days earlier. The prime minister also postponed his visit to Turkey which was supposed to take place the same week. It is now expected to happen in the coming weeks.

On September 21, Netanyahu is also set to go to New York to give a speech to the United Nations. On this occasion, the possibility of a meeting between the Israeli prime minister and U.S. President Joe Biden is being discussed. According to reports, it could take place either in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly or in Washington, D.C., at the White House.