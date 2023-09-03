Chairman of Morrocan Senate to make historic visit to Israel

'This is a precedent visit that testifies to the new era created in Israel-Morocco relations,' Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said

President of the Moroccan House of Councillors (the country's Senate) Enaam Mayara will arrive for a state visit to Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday, becoming one of the only Muslim leaders to do so in the country's history.

"This is a precedent visit that testifies to the new era created in Israel-Morocco relations. In the past, one could only dream of the arrival of a symbol of Moroccan rule for a state visit to Israel. Today it is a reality full of hope, which has something to teach us about the possibilities for expanding the circles of peace in the Middle East," said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who invited Mayara.

Earlier in June, Ohana became the first Israeli parliament speaker to visit Morocco.

For the first time the Moroccan national anthem will be played by the Israel Police Orchestra and the country's flag will be waved in the Israeli parilament plenum. Mayara will be the first Moroccan personality and one of the only Muslim leaders, who will arrive at the Knesset and be received with a red carpet and a guard of honor according to all the rules of the ceremony. He will also sign the Knesset's official guest book in a special ceremony.

"This visit is considered significant and the first of its kind both due to the fact that it is the first bilateral visit ever to take place at the Knesset in Jerusalem, between an Israeli Knesset Speaker and one of the symbols of the Moroccan government. And in view of it being the first official meeting held in Israel with the participation of high-ranking leaders from both countries - after Israel's recognition of Western Sahara," an official statement said.

After the official ceremonies, Ohana and members of the Moroccan delegation are expected to hold a working meeting in the speaker's office, after which the two officials are expected to make a public statement to the media.

Mayara also serves as the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM). Its members, representing parliaments from the Mediterranean countries, will come with him on a regional visit.