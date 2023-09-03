Upon his arrival, Cohen was welcomed at the airport by his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al Zayani, along with Bahrain's Ambassador to Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived at Bahrain International Airport on Sunday evenng for his inaugural state visit to a country under the Abraham Accords.

Upon his arrival, Cohen was welcomed at the airport by his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al Zayani, along with Bahrain's Ambassador to Israel, Khalid Al Jalahma.

Cohen was due to visit the Bahraini capital of Manama in July but had to postpone his trip, due to the ascend to the Temple Mount of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which caused an outcry in the Arab world.

During his stay, Cohen will meet his Bahraini counterpart as well as other senior government officials.

He will also use this opportunity to visit the base of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and officially inaugurate the new permanent residence of the Israeli Embassy in Manama.

Several memorandums of understanding between Israel and Bahrain are expected to be signed during this visit. Leading a mixed delegation, made up of political and business representatives, Cohen will also participate in various meetings aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two nations.