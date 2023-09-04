Israeli President Isaac Herzog begins state visit to Slovakia

The Israeli President thanked Slovakia for its commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and combating antisemitism

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his state visit to Slovakia on Monday with a meeting with the country's president, Zuzana Čaputová.

Welcomed with a state ceremony at Grassalkovich Palace, the Israeli president then took part in a bilateral diplomatic meeting with his counterpart, during which ways of developing cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Speaking at a press conference, the Israeli President thanked Slovakia for its commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and combating antisemitism.

"I thank you, Madam President, for your deep commitment to the subject of the Shoah, and for the way Slovakia strives to come to terms with its difficult past during the Second World War and the Holocaust, while honestly and openly acknowledging its actions during those horrific days."

"I salute Slovakia's important and concerted efforts to eradicate anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, which rear their ugly heads and threaten the values of morality, justice and human dignity in Slovakia and throughout Europe", said Herzog.

The head of state also thanked Slovakia for its support for Israel "in the face of the darkness of terrorism," and called on Europe to emulate this stance.

"The line between the elements of darkness, hatred and terrorism and the forces of light, progress, peace and friendship is today clearer than ever. I welcome Slovakia's support for Israel on these vital issues, and your determined and firm stance on the right side of this critical political equation. I call on more countries throughout Europe to follow in your footsteps", he said.

Herzog said he hoped his visit would contribute to further collaboration in the economic, cultural, academic, scientific and other fields. "I believe that the partnership between our countries holds enormous potential for our peoples and for humanity as a whole," he assured, further praising the Slovak President's commitment to the fight against climate change.

Slovak President Čaputová welcomed the President and his delegation.

"It is a pleasure for me to welcome you especially in this special year, when our two states celebrated the anniversary of their creation: 75 years for Israel and 30 years for Slovakia. I'm delighted to see that our relations are so lively," Čaputová remarked.