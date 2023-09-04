Israeli FM tells i24NEWS in Bahrain: 'I believe countries see success of Abraham Accords'

'I think the message is that we are building the bridge for the next generation,' Cohen told i24NEWS at the opening of the new Israeli embassy in Bahrain

After a nine-month hiatus from official trips, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen embarked on a significant 24 hour visit to Bahrain.

The visit follows a recent diplomatic hiccup resulting from his announcement of a meeting with the Libyan foreign minister, and precedes a possible normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

While economic ties between Israel and Bahrain have remained resilient despite various political fluctuations since 2020, diplomatic relations have not always been as smooth.

However, as Cohen touched down at Manama airport on Sunday evening, the foreign ministers of both countries greeted each other warmly, reflecting a renewed spirit of cooperation. With only 24 hours for the visit, Cohen had a vested interest in accelerating his charm offensive. Some polls suggest that support for the Abraham Accords in Bahrain has been dwindling.

"I think the message is that we are building the bridge for the next generation. This is a historic day in which we inaugurate our embassy here in Manama," Cohen told i24NEWS in Bahrain.

Accompanied by representatives from around forty Israeli companies, Cohen's visit aimed to address economic performance gaps between the two nations. Israel's trade with Bahrain falls considerably short of its economic engagement with the neighboring UAE over the past three years. While several tens of millions of dollars' worth of goods have been exchanged with Manama, Israel has traded several billion dollars with Abu Dhabi.

"This is one of the main goals of my visit here, therefore I brought with me a big business delegation of more than 30 that deal with different sectors; high-tech, agriculture, investment, and real estate," Cohen told i24NEWS at the inauguration of Israel's Embassy in Bahrain.

"All these fields together we will work in order to increase dramatically the trade volume, and the investment, between the countries. There is a huge potential, and my goal is to fulfill it."

Regional stability is another area of concern. Israel's visit to the well-guarded naval base of the U.S. 5th Fleet, which extended a welcome to the Jewish state, coincided with the deployment of several hundred additional soldiers to bolster Gulf security, a request made by Saudi Arabia. The development aligns with Israel's interests as it keeps a close eye on Riyadh.

"I believe that all the countries in the region see the great outcome of the Abraham Accords: In tourism, in investments, and most importantly, between people to people," the foreign minister told i24NEWS.

Regarding the possibility of a normalization agreement with Riyadh, Cohen refrained from commenting. However, Israeli diplomacy is likely to continue its proactive approach.

The next official visit to the Gulf is expected to be made by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will travel to Abu Dhabi in three months' time for COP28, where he may cross paths with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.