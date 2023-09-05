'I will find it difficult to support an agreement that would include uranium enrichment on Saudi soil,' Lapid told senior U.S. officials in Washington

In a meeting on Tuesday with senior White House officials and key advisors to U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed concerns regarding the potential inclusion of a Saudi nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, in ongoing normalization talks involving Washington and Riyadh.

Lapid used the meeting opportunity to convey his strong reservations about the prospect of Saudi Arabia pursuing nuclear capabilities, specifically uranium enrichment.

"I will find it difficult to support an agreement that would include uranium enrichment on Saudi soil," Lapid told Amos Hochstein, Biden's special adviser on energy matters, and Brett McGurk, special envoy to the Middle East.

He argued that the interests of democratic nations should not be compromised for the sake of resolving political challenges.

"Strong democracies do not endanger security interests to solve political problems," the Israeli opposition leader was quoted as saying.

Lapid's meeting in Washington comes as Biden is set to send a delegation, headed by McGurk, to visit Saudi Arabia this week in an effort to ramp up efforts on a possible normalization agreement with Israel.

Shlomi Amsalem/GPO Former Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his delegation walking to the White House in Washington for a meeting with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, October 12, 2021.

U.S. and Palestinian officials told The Times of Israel earlier this week that talks will be held in Riyadh and will also be attended by Assistant Secretary of State For Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

According to Axios, citing four sources familiar with the issue, the American delegation will meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials to discuss a potential Palestinian component in a possible “mega-deal” between the U.S., the Gulf kingdom and the Jewish state.