Netanyahu discusses Ukrainian refugees, Jewish pilgrims in Uman with Zelensky

Earlier this week, reports said that Kyiv is considering limiting the entry of pilgrims to the site in response to Israel's lack of aid to Ukraine

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held a rare phone conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister's office announced.

The two leaders discussed the continuation of Israeli assistance to Ukraine, including to Ukrainian refugees, who are staying in Israel. They also spoke about the "advancement of development assistance of civilian air defense systems."

The upcoming pilgrimage of Jewish worshippers to the Ukrainian town of Uman during Rosh Hoshanah holidays that start next week was also on the agenda. Earlier this week, reports said that Kyiv is considering limiting the entry of pilgrims to the site in response to Israel's lack of aid to Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu also raised the need to do everything possible to ensure the arrival of Jews to Uman this year in order to facilitate freedom of worship," the prime minister's office said.

The recent tensions between Israel and Ukraine have intensified after Jerusalem's decision to cut medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees in Israel. However, late August, Netanyahu insructed the cabinet to extend Israel's humanitarian and financial aid to refugees from Ukraine, including medical insurance.