Israeli PM Netanyahu accepts invitation to visit Papua New Guinea

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from his Papua New Guinean counterpart, James Marape, to visit Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

The Israeli head of government confirmed his intention at the inauguration of the Papua New Guinean embassy in Jerusalem, the Papua New Guinean newspaper Post-Courier reported on Friday.

"I look forward to visiting your country soon. I hope that we will be able to see Israeli entrepreneurs, experts and tourists visiting Papua New Guinea, and that one of these tourists, I hope in the near future, will be me," said Netanyahu.

SAEED KHAN / AFP Port Moresby

Marape, for his part, said he was looking forward to the Israeli Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to Papua New Guinea.

Marape invited Benjamin Netanyahu to Papua New Guinea to lay the foundation stone for the Israeli embassy in Port Moresby. According to the newspaper, Papua New Guinea is reciprocating by providing the Jewish state with a plot of land on which to build its diplomatic mission.

Jorge Novominsky / Ministry of Foreign Affairs Papua New Guinea officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday, becoming the fifth foreign embassy to establish a presence in Israel's capital city

On Tuesday, Papua New Guinea inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem, the fifth foreign embassy to be established in the Israeli capital.

The ceremony was attended by Benjamin Netanyahu, James Marape, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.