Israel to send search and rescue mission to quake-battered Morocco

Netanyahu says Israel will dispatch rescue crews and humanitarian aid as Israelis 'pray for the well-being of our Moroccan friends'

Israel will dispatch logistical and humanitarian aid to Morocco after a devastating earthquake ravaged the North African country, killing over a thousand.

A total of 1,037 people have been confirmed dead, while 1,204 people were injured, of whom 721 are in a critical condition, according to official sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed “all ministries and forces to provide assistance as necessary to the Moroccan people, including planning to send a crew of rescuers to the affected area,” according to a statement from his office.

The premier added that Israelis "extend their hands to our friends, the Moroccan people, at this trying time, and we pray for their well-being. We will assist in any way we can."