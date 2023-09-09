English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel to send search and rescue mission to quake-battered Morocco

i24NEWS

2 min read
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, on September 9, 2023, after an earthquake.
FADEL SENNA / AFPRescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, on September 9, 2023, after an earthquake.

Netanyahu says Israel will dispatch rescue crews and humanitarian aid as Israelis 'pray for the well-being of our Moroccan friends'

Israel will dispatch logistical and humanitarian aid to Morocco after a devastating earthquake ravaged the North African country, killing over a thousand. 

Video poster

A total of 1,037 people have been confirmed dead, while 1,204 people were injured, of whom 721 are in a critical condition, according to official sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed “all ministries and forces to provide assistance as necessary to the Moroccan people, including planning to send a crew of rescuers to the affected area,” according to a statement from his office.

The premier added that Israelis "extend their hands to our friends, the Moroccan people, at this trying time, and we pray for their well-being. We will assist in any way we can."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1700475457488277853

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments