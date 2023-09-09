Netanyahu hails international trade corridor as 'largest collaborative project in Israel's history'

Thanking Biden, Netanyahu says Israel to contribute 'capabilities, experience, momentum commitment to realize the largest cooperation project in its history'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hailed the ambitious plan to create an international trade corridor linking Europe, the Middle East and India as the largest collaborative project Israel has ever undertaken.

The Jewish state was among the states and entities — including United States, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — launching the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

Israel is at the focus of an unprecedented international project that will link infrastructure from Asia to Europe," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement. "This link will also realize a multi-year vision that will change the face of the Middle East, and Israel, and will affect the entire world. This vision starts in India, passes through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel before reaching Europe."

Netanyahu further stated that "the State of Israel will be a central junction in this economic corridor. Our railways and ports will open a new gateway from India, through the Middle East, to Europe, and back – from Europe to India via Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE."

"I would like to thank US President Biden and his administration for the major effort that has led us to today's historic announcement. Several months ago, the US contacted us regarding the realization of this historic opportunity. Since then, it has held urgent diplomatic contacts in order to bring about today's breakthrough."

The State of Israel, the leader said, "will contribute its capabilities, all of its experience, momentum and commitment, to realize the largest cooperation project in our history. All government ministries will be instructed to join in realizing this dream. I have directed the National Security Council, in the Prime Minister's Office, to coordinate the staff work and also the close cooperation with the US and other countries in order for this vision to become reality as soon as possible."