Israel and Ukraine reach agreement to facilitate pilgrimage to Uman

Israel has reached an agreement with the Ukrainian government, after weeks of tension, on cooperation and assistance at border crossings for travelers heading to the city of Uman for the Jewish New Year.

Israel's ambassador in Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, announced the measures, which are designed to facilitate the arrival of tens of thousands of pilgrims in Ukraine across the borders of neighboring countries.

Ukrainian border guards will endeavor to speed up border crossings as much as possible, in line with the agreements reached at the talks. The ambassador was also informed that the Ukrainian government had responded to Israel's request to reinforce the border crossings, which will be open 24 hours a day on the days before and after Rosh Hashanah.

The agreements complement those concluded in recent months with Moldavia, Poland and Hungary to facilitate border crossings. Thanks to the agreement with Ukraine, passengers should benefit from a significant easing of travel difficulties between Israel and Uman.

GENYA SAVILOV / AFP Hasidic Jews wearing face masks visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, in the town of Uman in central Ukraine on September 16, 2020.

The agreement follows threatening statements by the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornychuk, who had considered banning Israeli pilgrims from entering Uman, in retaliation for Israel's expulsions of Ukrainian tourists.

In recent days, senior Ukrainian officials had raised the possibility of restricting the entry of Israelis into Ukraine for the annual Jewish New Year pilgrimage, in order to express Ukraine's dissatisfaction with the Jewish state's lack of military aid and its poor treatment of refugees.

The tension seemed to have been undone following a rare call between Ukranian President Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Flash90 Jewish men pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, in Uman, Ukraine.

Every year, tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims flock to Ukrainian city for the festivities marking the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana), paying their respects and celebrating the memory of Rabbi Nahman of Breslev (1772-1810), a great figure in this branch of Judaism.

It was in Uman, a town with a population of 80,000, far from any major conurbation, that he had his tomb built and promised a year of happiness to any pilgrim who came to visit. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the pilgrimage has become increasingly popular.