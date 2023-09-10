Israel’s Tourism Minister heads to Kosovo for two-day visit

The two countries will sign a tourism agreement

Israel’s Haim Katz is heading for a two-day visit to Kosovo at the invitation of the country’s government.

He will meet with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, President Vjosa Osmani, the ministers of economy and foreign affairs. Katz will become the first senior Israeli minister to make an official visit to Kosovo.

“The main initiative underlying the visit is the signing of a tourism agreement and the strengthening of the relationship and partnership between the countries,” an official statement said.

“Tourism Minister Haim Katz will offer Israeli aid for the economic and touristic development that Kosovo seeks to promote,” it added.

Kosovo was the first European Muslim country to open an embassy in Jerusalem in 2021. In June, it also adopted the definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.