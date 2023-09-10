Netanyahu: 'Don't go to Uman, enough Jewish blood spilled in Europe'

The statement comes on the heels of several weeks of tension between Israel and Ukraine over cooperation and assistance at border crossings for travelers

Ultra-Orthodox Jews making an annual pilgrimage to Ukraine to visit the burial place of the founder of an important Hasidic sect should refrain from going this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The leader cited the dangers posed by the ongoing Russian invasion and rocket attacks, and further added that "enough Jewish blood had been spilled in Europe."

The statement comes on the heels of several weeks of tension between Israel and Ukraine over cooperation and assistance at border crossings for travelers heading to the city of Uman for the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashana). The issue appeared to be resolved hours earlier, with Israel's ambassador in Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, announcing the measures designed to facilitate the arrival of tens of thousands of pilgrims in Ukraine across the borders of neighboring countries.

Flash90 Jewish men pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, in Uman, Ukraine.

"It is very dangerous. People need to know that they are putting themselves at risk," Netanyahu said at the weekly meeting of the ministerial cabinet in Jerusalem. "Too much Jewish blood had already been spilled in Europe. How can you take such a risk?"

Netanyahu said that he requested "that a travel warning be issued that it is dangerous to travel there, because when missiles are flying there is no reason to go."

Every year, tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims flock to Ukrainian city for the festivities, paying their respects and celebrating the memory of Rabbi Nachman of Breslev (1772-1810), a foundational figure in this branch of Judaism.