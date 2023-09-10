Jerusalem bridge lit up in colors of Moroccan flag

'Morocco is a true friend of the State of Israel, the Jewish people and the city of Jerusalem. We will assist as much as is necessary in whatever way we can'

Jerusalem's municipal authorities on Sunday lit up the city's Chords Bridge in the colors of Morocco's flag, in a show of support for the North African country hit by a devastating earthquake.

"Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, sends its condolences and prayers to the families of those affected by the earthquake, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," a statement by the municipality read.

"Morocco is a true friend of the State of Israel, the Jewish people and the city of Jerusalem. We will assist as much as is necessary in whatever way we can to the Moroccan people and their government."

The side-spar cable-stayed bridge was unveiled in 2008 and has since held its place among the Israeli capital's many landmarks.

Rescuers in Morocco were scrambling Sunday to reach people trapped under the rubble after a powerful earthquake that killed over 2,100 people and decimated entire villages.