In a bid to strengthen the relationship between Israel and the United Kingdom, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, in Jerusalem on Monday.

The diplomatic rendezvous served as an opportunity for Israel to express its gratitude for the UK's unwavering commitment to thwarting Iran's nuclear program and its eagerness to expand the circle of peace through the Abraham Accords, according to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry

Highlighting Britain's significance as the largest trading partner in Europe, Cohen urged Foreign Minister Cleverly to take action in advancing a free trade agreement between the two nations. Such an agreement could hold the potential to substantially boosting trade for both countries.

Avi Hayon Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, in Jerusalem, Israel.

"Israel-UK relations are currently at their peak. We see eye to eye on many issues and jointly promote joint economic and technological projects," Chen said.

"Three years after the signing of the Abraham Accords, we are working with our friends in the world to expand the circle of peace and normalization. Britain and Israel are united in their position regarding the importance of stopping the Iranian nuclear program and Iran's terrorist activities and its terrorist metastases throughout the Middle East and the world," Cohen was quoted saying.

During their discussions, Cohen and Cleverly tackled shared challenges, particularly those concerning regional security and economic interests.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Rabbi Leo Dee (C) and family members at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Cohen expressed his appreciation for the strong and amicable relationship between the two nations, as well as Britain's cooperation on the international stage.

Rabbi Leo Di, recently appointed as the special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for friendly initiatives, joined the diplomatic gathering at Cohen's invitation. Rabbi Di emphasized the importance of combatting Palestinian terrorism and the veneration of individuals involved in the killing of Jewish citizens, including the tragic loss of his own wife Lucy and his two daughters Maya and the late Rina.