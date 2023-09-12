British Foreign Secretary to discuss Iranian threat after meeting Netanyahu

Top UK envoy James Cleverly is visiting Israel and the West Bank for high level meetings, and attending a security conference to discuss regional challenges

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will speak at a security conference in Israel on Tuesday, after meeting his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the day prior.

During his trip to the region, Cleverly will also visit the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, as part of his agenda to discuss regional security challenges and the importance of a two-state solution.

"I have the pleasure of welcoming you, Foreign Secretary Cleverly, because there are excellent relations between our countries and I am sure that your visit will only strengthen them,” Netanyahu stated.

“We both have smart countries with a similar set of values,” the Israeli prime minister said at the start of their meeting. “We are two strong and vigorous democracies that cooperate and that is a wonderful thing.”

Kobi Gideon / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-Right) meets with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, along with senior Israeli officials and a UK delegation, in Jerusalem.

The two discussed the strengthening cooperation in the fields of security, technology and economy, particularly highlighting the subject of artificial intelligence.

Ahead of the trip, a British statement emphasized that Cleverly would accuse Iran of "enabling terrorism" through its support of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations. However, Netanyahu’s statement also insisted on the importance of preventing Iranian nuclearization, as well as Tehran’s efforts to undermine regional and global stability.

"The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe," Cleverly said ahead of his trip, as quoted by Reuters. He also pledged "to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime.”

Avi Hayon Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, in Jerusalem, Israel.

The top UK envoy also met with his Israeli counterpart. The two discussed “stopping the Iranian nuclear program and Iran's terrorist activities and its terrorist metastases throughout the Middle East and the world," according to the Israeli foreign minister.

Also at the high-level diplomatic meeting was Rabbi Leo Dee, a British-Israeli citizen who lost his wife and two daughters in a terror attack during the Passover holiday. He now serves as a special envoy for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and he emphasized the importance of countering Palestinian terrorism, as well as the veneration of individuals involved in the killing of Jewish civilians.