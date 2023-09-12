Israel's Netanyahu to meet Ukraine's Zelensky on sidelines of UNGA

Netanyahu is the only Western leader to not make an official visit to Kyiv, despite repeated invitations from the Ukrainians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Evgen Korniychuk announced Tuesday.

Their meeting will follow the conversation that the two leaders had last week when they discussed, among other things, the Jewish pilgrimage to Uman for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

Netanyahu is the only Western leader to not make an official visit to Kyiv, despite repeated invitations from the Ukrainians and the recommendation of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. In February this year, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Zelensky during a visit to the Ukrainian capital.