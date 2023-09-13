i24NEWS Exclusive: Israeli FM Eli Cohen to make first official visit to the UAE

The visit, which is scheduled for October 22, will be Cohen's second official visit to an Abraham Accords country

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will make his first-ever official visit to the United Arab Emirates in October, i24NEWS can exclusively report.

The visit, which is scheduled for October 22, will be Cohen's second official visit to an Abraham Accords country, after traveling to Bahrain earlier this month.

Cohen met with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace, in Manama, where he thanked the Crown Prince and his father, King Hamed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, for their leadership in signing the Abraham Accords, “which brought change in the Middle East and contributed to regional stability and the prosperity of the peoples of the region,” according to an official statement.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen in Manama, Bahrain

The visit to the UAE comes amid an American-led push for a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Members of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration have made frequent trips to Riyadh in recent weeks to accelerate talks, while the first ever official Israeli government delegation landed in Saudi Arabia this week to take part in a UNESCO summit.