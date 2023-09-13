Israel's FM Cohen meets Norwegian counterpart amid regional tensions

'I invited her to take part in the expansion of the historic Abraham Accords that are changing the face of region' says the Israeli foreign Minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in Jerusalem on Wednesday, to discuss regional issues.

During the meeting, Cohen made it clear that Israel would not allow any foreign intervention in its domestic policy, and “spoke about strengthening the relations between our countries and the developments in the Middle East.”

While the Israeli foreign minister stressed that his country welcomes humanitarian support and economic assistance for the Palestinians, he insisted that no outside interference in the conflict would be tolerated.

"Israel will not submit to external diktats on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We are working to expand the Abraham Accords, and we believe that all regional players who refuse to take part in widening and deepening the circle of peace will put themselves out of the game," Cohen was quoted as saying.

These comments appear to be a direct response to Norway, a staunch advocate of the two-state solution, which frequently encourages the Israeli and Palestinian sides to resume dialogue.

In a public statement on X (formerly Twitter), Cohen added “I invited her to take part in the expansion of the historic Abraham Accords that are changing the face of region, and are increasing stability and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Huitfeldt thanked Cohen on X, highlighting the meeting occurred “30 years after the first Oslo Accord.” She added that the two discussed renewed dialogue with the Palestinians, and “expressed concern over settlements.”

The Norwegian foreign minister concluded that it was a “good discussion on Norway-Israel relations & regional development.”