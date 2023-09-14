The Israeli prime minister will address the United Nations General Assembly and meet with the leaders of the Jewish community

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to meet with his American, Turkish, Ukrainian, and South Korean counterparts next week during a trip to the United States where he will address the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu will take off after the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and first stop in California to meet with Elon Musk before continuing on to New York for his Friday morning address.

The prime minister's office confirmed that he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He will then meet with the leaders of the Jewish community.

Every year, the world's political leaders gather for a high-level General Debate at the opening session of the UN General Assembly, held at the headquarters in New York. This year's session is taking place from September 19 to 23. Netanyahu's meeting with Biden on the sidelines will be their first in-person meeting since the Israeli leader returned to office.