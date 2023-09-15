The two leaders will discuss 'shared democratic values, a more integrated and prosperous region, and the Iranian threat'

Washington confirmed on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, during which they will discuss Israeli and regional developments.

After days of speculation, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that during Netanyahu's trip to New York to address the UN General Assembly, he will meet with Biden – their first in-person meeting since the Israeli leader returned to office.

The two will discuss "the democratic values ​​shared by the U.S. and Israel... a vision of a more integrated and prosperous region, and the Iranian threat," Sullivan added.

Netanyahu is also slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Before New York, he will stop in California to meet with Elon Musk.

Every year, the world's political leaders gather for a high-level General Debate at the opening session of the UN General Assembly, held at the headquarters in New York. This year's session is taking place from September 19 to 23.