Israel's PM Netanyahu departs for 6-day U.S. trip with full itinerary

'Unfortunately, I cannot meet with all the leaders who made requests but I hope to meet with most of them,' says the Israeli prime minister before his flight

An upcoming 6-day trip to the United States had a completely filled itinerary for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including meetings in the state of California and many more in New York City at the UN General Assembly.

“I must say that it is moving to see the many requests for meetings. Unfortunately, I cannot meet with all the leaders who made requests but I hope to meet with most of them,” Netanyahu said, at the Ben Gurion International Airport, as he departed for the official state visit.

The Israeli prime minister will first meet with tech mogul Elon Musk in California, where the two were scheduled to talk about artificial intelligence and antisemitism, among other topics that will be broadcasted live on X (formerly Twitter) at 7:15 p.m. Israel time.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu will meet with several world leaders, with an announced schedule that included Germany’s Olaf Scholz, Paraguay’s Santiago Pena, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Then, on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister would continue his high-level meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the leader of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

In regards to his meeting with the U.S. president, Netanyahu said, “I will discuss – first and foremost, but among other topics – Iran and expanding the circle of peace.”

“Today, the world is seeing – and I will certainly emphasize this – that Iran is violating all of its commitments, that it brazenly lies, and that it intends both to develop nuclear weapons and continue its aggression in the region,” the Israeli prime minister stated. “We will confront both of these together.”

In terms of his meeting with Musk, the prime minister said, “I will discuss artificial intelligence with him and I will also work toward encouraging him to invest in Israel in the coming years.”