Israel blasts German ambassador for meddling in judicial reform

This is the second time the Israeli Foreign Ministry has chosen to reprimand the German diplomat

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, was issued a formal rebuke by the Jewish state for attending the Supreme Court hearing last Tuesday on the "reasonableness standard" amendment to the Israeli Basic Law: The Judiciary.

It's the second time that the German diplomat was reprimanded by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in just over a year of serving as Berlin's representative.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Israel.

According to a Monday report from the wire service German Press Agency (DPA), Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s complaint was communicated to Berlin by Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor.

Last week, Israeli media outlets reported that Jerusalem was considering a reprimand of Seibert for his attendance at the Supreme Court hearing.

AP Photo/John Minchillo Israel's then UN Ambassador Ron Prosor speaks following a meeting of the UN Security Council at United Nations headquarters in New York.

On the morning of the hearing, the German ambassador wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “the place to be this morning.”

In his X post, Seibert said in a video, "I think that something important is happening here in Israeli democracy, and we, as friends of Israel, are also looking with a lot of interest towards the Supreme Court. And I wanted to see for myself.”

i24NEWS sent a press query to Seibert’s spokesperson Franziska Koch.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701490196775059737 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In August, Koch told i24NEWS that, "as far as the statements of German politicians on the current justice and democracy debate in Israel are concerned, what federal foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told Der Spiegel on July 28 applies to what Ambassador Seibert said.”

Baerbock had said in an interview with the leading German weekly: “I see it as my responsibility as a friend of Israel to openly and honestly discuss my concerns regarding the restructuring of the judiciary and the state of society in the country with our Israeli partners. When central pillars of a state are shifted, a broad social consensus is immensely important. This is shown not least by the many people who have been taking to the streets tirelessly for months.”

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (2-L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrive to address a joint press conference after talks at the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany.

When asked about a post Seibert made on X in early August, which critics said the German ambassador compared Palestinians terrorism with Jewish violence, Koch replied: “Ambassador Seibert comments on current political issues in Israel on his Twitter channel and takes a position on behalf of the [German] Federal Government. In his tweet from August 5, 2023, he mentioned two terrible events that made this weekend a ‘weekend of terrible violence.’ The mention of two violent events is neither necessarily a comparison nor an equation.”

Seibert, who was former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s long-serving spokesman, had no diplomatic nor tangible government policymaking experience before being appointed ambassador to Israel in August 2022. The German ambassador has since ruffled the feathers of Israel’s government on multiple occasions for his apparent stance regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed to i24NEWS that in June it summoned Seibert for his first formal rebuke after appearing to honor Palestinian terrorists and undercutting the legitimacy of Israel’s Independence Day. This was in response to the German Ambassador's participation in a controversial Alternative Day of Remembrance ceremony in Tel Aviv.

Critics accused Seibert of denigrating one of Israel’s most solemn days, Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism, by attending the event that honors both Israeli and Palestinian victims of the conflict, including Palestinians who conducted terrorist attacks against Israelis.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Germany's Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, at a cabinet meeting in Berlin.

Merav and Herzl Hajaj, the heads of Choosing Life - Forum of Bereaved Families, who lost their daughter to a Palestinian terrorist attack, took part in a protest against Seibert in front of his residence in June.

Seibert refused to meet with the Hajaj family, and critics say the German envoy avoids meeting with NGOs that fight antisemitism and Palestinian terrorism.

The second reason for the reprimand was for the German ambassador's actions the following day — Israel's Independence Day. Seibert apparently bragged about ordering Germany's air force to refrain from joining the U.S., Britain and Italy in flying over the West Bank as part of a joint flyover on Israel's 75th Independence Day.

The third reason cited was that Seibert allegedly instructed German diplomats on two occasions not to take photographs in the Old City of Jerusalem because Germany views it as "occupied territory.”

The German ambassador also drew criticism in December for praising a reportedly anti-Israel NGO. In a series of X postings, Seibert, and Germany's envoy to Ramallah, Oliver Owcza, praised the allegedly anti-Israel NGO Ir Amim after taking a tour with the group.

According to a 2021 report by the Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor, Ir Amim slammed Israel’s security barrier while “omit[ing] the context of Palestinian terror attacks and Israeli national security concerns.”

NGO Monitor noted that Ir Amim argues that the security barrier “extracts neighborhoods from the city [Jerusalem] with the goal of reducing the portion of Palestinians” and that the “barrier’s demographic rationale therefore outweighs its security rationale.”

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean FILE - The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound is seen in Jerusalem's Old City Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Jerusalem overview)

It was further revealed by NGO Monitor that, “in May 2021, Ir Amim shared on its website an article published in the Irish Journal titled ‘Jerusalem expulsions are a microcosm of Israel’s apartheid—justice requires action,’ which called for the Irish government to ‘study’ Human Rights Watch’s report accusing Israel of apartheid and ‘act upon its recommendations.’ ”