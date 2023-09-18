Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations preps for a busy General Assembly

While all eyes will be on Netanyahu’s meetings with Biden and Zelensky, critical side events will highlight Israel’s growing presence in the world body

This week’s meeting in New York between the leaders of Israel and the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly is sure to be a headline-grabber.

But, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said there are plenty of other reasons to pay attention to the happenings of the annual High-level Week at Turtle Bay.

Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan and Moroccan counterpart Omar Hilale were tasked by the General Assembly president with co-facilitating one of the Assembly’s main events this week. Wednesday’s High-level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, will bring together heads of state and government to “adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilizing political will at the national, regional and international levels for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” according to the United Nations.

“This is the first time ever that the UN will vote on a resolution (at the General Assembly’s High-Level Week) that was co-facilitated by Israel,” Erdan told i24NEWS. “We facilitated and led negotiations with all member states on the political declaration that world leaders are about to adopt.”

ED JONES / AFP Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan attends a UN security council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the UN headquarters in New York, United States.

The overall theme of the meeting will be “Making the world safer: Creating and maintaining political momentum and solidarity for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.” The meeting will consist of an opening segment, a plenary segment for general discussion, two multi-stakeholder panels, and a brief closing segment.

Yonatan Sindel / Flash90 Moshe Arbel, Israel's Minister of Health and Interior.

Israeli Health Minister Moshe Arbel will deliver a speech at that meeting, according to Erdan. Israel was credited as one of the leading countries in utilizing data to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

That same day, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman would also be slated to take part in the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit.

“Minister Silman will highlight Israel's expertise and our will to contribute to fighting climate change,” said Erdan.

“Israel is a world leader in adapting, fighting desertification, water scarcity and food security based on sustainable agriculture. And in addition, the technology that we are developing could help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions," the Israeli ambassador added.

Shlomi Amsalem/GPO Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan (R), December 11, 2022.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli government’s Ministerial Committee on Legislation passed Silman’s climate bill, which, if passed, would put Israel on a path to net zero emissions by 2050. The bill also stipulates that greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will be reduced by 30 percent, compared to 2015 measurements.

The bill still has to go through several hurdles in the Knesset, including committee passage and three votes. But, it does give something for Silman to have in her pocket on the way to Wednesday’s meeting.

An Israeli representative is also set to speak on Monday afternoon at the UN’s SDG Summit, which is purported to kick off an accelerated phase progress towards the global body’s Sustainable Development Goals. Israel is slated to speak during a leaders’ dialogue on applying science, technology, innovation and data for transformative action.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Israel.

Erdan told i24NEWS that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has a number of bilateral meetings on his plate during the week, including with counterparts from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“They’ll be thinking how to deepen relations even more and fortifying them,” said Erdan, adding that Cohen will represent Israel in a side event focused on humanitarian solutions for Sudan, held under the auspices of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The meeting will be led by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP/Archives) Le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahu prononce un discours devant l'Assemblée générale de l'ONU à New York le 27 septembre 2018

Besides the Israeli Prime Minister’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Additionally, he will sit down for the first time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Netanyahu is one of a few Western leaders who have not visited Zelensky since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Kiev has at times expressed vitriol toward Jerusalem for the way it has balanced providing humanitarian and defensive aid for Ukraine against its interest in maintaining strategic relations with Russia, which controls critical airspace over Syria.

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“I am sure it's going to be a positive meeting. Our record here at the UN is very clear. I voted on behalf of Israel in every vote condemning Russia, removing Russia from the Human Rights Council,” said Erdan.

“In every vote, we voted here in favor of Ukraine. I understand Ukraine tries to pressure all of us to help them as much as possible. But, I know that everyone also understands the complexities for Israel, and the complexities also in our region. But we are doing everything in our power to support the Ukrainian people," he added.

Ariel Hermoni / Israel's Defense Ministry Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan in New York, United States.

Erdan said the bilateral meeting with Yoon will focus on technological collaboration. He refused to offer comment on a planned Monday side event led by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan to discuss a path to reinvigorate the Middle East peace process.

Guterres is reportedly set to be a keynote speaker, while neither Israel nor the Palestinians were invited to the event. Saudi Arabia’s posture and rhetoric at the event could be telling, in so far as the possibilities for the U.S.-brokered normalization deal are concerned.