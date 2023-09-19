The Israeli prime minister is due later to officially meet with world leaders from Germany, Ukraine, Turkey and Paraguay, as well as others at the Assembly

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara landed Tuesday in New York City, ahead of United Nations General Assembly High-level Week.

Netanyahu and his wife were welcomed at the airport tarmac by the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

“This is a very important visit for Israel, which will include meetings with the main leaders of the world, including the President of the USA, the President of Ukraine, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of South Korea, the President of Turkey and more,” Erdan stated in a social media post, adding Netanyahu would also meet with heads of Jewish organizations and communities.

The Israeli prime minister’s meetings on Tuesday included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.

“While the distorted UN will give a platform to the "butcher of Tehran" [Iran’s President Ebrahim] Raisi and the holocaust denier [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen, I am sure that the significant meetings and the Prime Minister's speech at the plenum hall will work to strengthen Israel's position in the world,” Erdan added.

Netanyahu’s arrival in New York City for the UN General Assembly came after he had met with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in California. The two held an open discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI), antisemitism, and even spoke about Israel’s judicial reform.

“The first thing you can do is get like-minded states to agree on a code of ethics and a code of conduct and that's pretty easy,” the Israeli prime minister had commented on AI regulations.