The French envoy tells i24NEWS that France is 'gradually changing' the way it looks at the Middle East and Israel

Frederic Journes, the new French ambassador to Israel, spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday, notably mentioning the Abraham Accords as well as France's "evolving" perspective of the Jewish state and the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Journes presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“We always want to promote, push, and highlight what is incredible in relations between France and Israel. France is a bit like other countries, that is to say, that it is gradually changing the way it looks at this region and, I hope, also at Israel," Journes told i24NEWS.

"France has looked at Israel and the region from the perspective of its problems for too long, but we are witnessing an incredible economic transformation in the Gulf countries,” he continued.

“It is a region that brings solutions and opportunities to the world. We didn't see the dynamics of the Abraham Accords coming because we were looking a lot at what (senior advisor to former U.S. president Donald Trump) Jared Kushner was doing around the idea of ​​a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he said, emphasizing that France's view of the region was evolving and that an even stronger dynamic was emerging in France-Israel relations.

Concerning the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Journès recalled that France had always supported the two-state solution: “We want the Palestinians and Israelis to find peace between them and to benefit from it. For this, we need political dialogue like there was with the Abraham Accords."

“We want a solution that brings peace and ensures Israel’s security.”

Concerning Iran’s nuclear program, Journès – former governor of the UN’s nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency – advocates a return of the Islamic Republic to the JCPOA pact.

"This agreement was criticized, but it allowed control over what Tehran was doing. Without it, we lost this visibility. We must return to this agreement to put the nuclear program back under control because we do not want an Iran with a nuclear weapon.”