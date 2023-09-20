Netanyahu, Erdogan discuss Saudi normalization and regional security

'May our consultations be beneficial for our country and region' says the Turkish President after meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday evening, both remarking on the benefits of the relations between their countries.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Erdogan discussed regional and international issues, including normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia," according to an Israeli statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704329755162550530 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The tweeted statement by Netanyahu’s office (PMO) also remarked on the improving ties between the countries, and the two leaders decided to “continue advancing bilateral relations in trade, economic matters and energy.”

Netanyahu also thanked Erdogan, “for the productive cooperation by their countries' security services, which thwarted the malicious intent of terrorist cells to attack Israeli targets in Istanbul, thereby saving lives.”

“The two leaders extended reciprocal invitations to visit Israel and Türkiye; it was agreed to coordinate the visits, which will take place soon,” the PMO statement concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704255365154533438 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israeli Channel 12 news reported that Erdogan was interested in arranging the Israel visit soon, citing his wish to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Turkish Republic on October 29 by praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

In an official tweeted statement, after meeting with Netanyahu, Erdogan wished, “May our consultations be beneficial for our country and region.”

According to a Turkish readout of the meeting, developments in the Israeli-Palestinian relations were discussed. And similar to Netanyahu’s statement, Erdogan had also urged cooperation in energy, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and cyber security.