Netanyahu calls for UN to 'condemn Iran's subversion and Palestinian terrorism against innocent civilians, and cease its unfounded criticism of Israel'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday during the UN General Assembly in New York, calling for the organization to confront Iran's "destabilizing role in the Middle East and the entire world," according to a press release.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Netanyahu expressed hope that a normalization deal will eventually be reached between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman earlier spoke to FOX News, saying that such a deal, brokered by the US, is getting closer "every day."

Netanyahu also placed his faith in a planned economic corridor from India, friendly countries in the Persian Gulf, and Israel to Europe, which would strengthen the global economy.

The Israeli leader also called for the UN to alter a perceived anti-Israel bias, stressing that "it is not possible that while major changes are taking place in the entire world and in the Middle East for the better, only in the UN is there no change and it is constant in its hostile attitude toward Israel."

"The time has come for the UN to condemn Iran's subversion and Palestinian terrorism against innocent civilians, and cease its unfounded criticism of Israel," he added.

Netanyahu earlier met with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He is also slated to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.