Netanyahu invites Yoon to Israel for an official visit 'so that we can work together to accelerate in the future'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, during which the two leaders shared their desires for cooperation and discussed international and regional issues.

The leaders reviewed a long list of areas for cooperation and agreed to hold coordinated staff work in order to examine the possibilities inherent in each and every topic, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“Israel and South Korea have great opportunities – we are both democratic countries that develop forward-looking technologies,” Netanyahu told Yoon.

“I usually say: 'the future belongs to those who promote innovation' – and we are both nations that stand out in innovation. If we cooperate, we will be more successful together,” he added.

Netanyahu also extended an invitation to Yoon to visit Israel, which would make the South Korean leader the first sitting president of the Asian country to travel to the Jewish state on an official visit.

“I fondly remember my visit to your country, and your visit to us will be an excellent opportunity to strengthen the mutual ties of friendship,” Netanyahu continued.

“And on this occasion, you should join your visit with a delegation of businessmen from the fields of technology so that we can work together to accelerate in the future, not only the trade between us but also our joint ventures and research and development. In this spirit, I welcome you here as a great friend of Israel."