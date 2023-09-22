The two leaders agreed that Israel would open an embassy in Kinshasa, while the DRC would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, in New York on Thursday evening, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We have just had a very fruitful conversation with the president of the DRC and we have agreed that Israel will open an embassy in Kinshasa and that the DRC will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a joint statement with the Congolese president.

"These are two good announcements and I think they reflect our shared desire to strengthen our relations," he added.

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen File - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.

"I can confirm that we had excellent talks with the Israeli Prime Minister which focused on our excellent relations and ways of strengthening them. We also discussed how to bring the two countries closer together through the development of more investment projects in security and cyber defense," said Félix Tshisekedi.

"May God bless relations between Israel and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he concluded.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of agriculture, trade, defense and cybersecurity.

AP / Jim Young 2019 © U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 21, 2019. Jim Young/ AP

With the new facility in Jerusalem, the DRC embassy will join those of the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala, Honduras and Papua New Guinea, the latter having been inaugurated at the beginning of September.

Fiji will also open an embassy in the Israeli capital in 2024.